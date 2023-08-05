1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Aug 5th, 2023

Keyamo Smiles At Last, Nominated For Position Of Minister

KEYAMO 5

LAGOS AUGUST  RTH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Bola Tinubu has nominated lawyer and former minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo for a ministerial position.

This is after when all hope were almost lost

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this known during plenary on Friday following a letter from the president.

Keyamo was also spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council.

Akpabio also said Tinubu had withdrawn the nomination of Maryam Shetty, a nominee from Kano State and replaced her with Maigari Mahmud.

Shetty was included in the list of 19 nominees sent to the Senate on Wednesday.

Her inclusion had continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close