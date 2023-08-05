Keyamo Smiles At Last, Nominated For Position Of Minister

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST RTH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Bola Tinubu has nominated lawyer and former minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo for a ministerial position.

This is after when all hope were almost lost

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this known during plenary on Friday following a letter from the president.

Keyamo was also spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council.

Akpabio also said Tinubu had withdrawn the nomination of Maryam Shetty, a nominee from Kano State and replaced her with Maigari Mahmud.

Shetty was included in the list of 19 nominees sent to the Senate on Wednesday.

Her inclusion had continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.