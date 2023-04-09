Ken Pela Knocks APC For Plotting Against Labour Party

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta state labor party governorship candidate, Ken Pela has slammed the ruling party for all its plots against the Labor party

Pela why speaking after suspected thugs invaded the party national chairman said he wonders why the APC is trying every means not to meet the party in court

In a video that is currently circulating online, he said the Independent National Electoral Commission gave the third position to the labor party and the party has been peaceful by taking the matter to the court so why are they scared?

He said none of their plots will be welcomed by the party

He said ” It begets the imagination to think that they will get scared of a party who came third. Who has stayed lawful and has gone to court to reclaim Its mandate. They claimed we came third and we have gone to court to reclaim our mandate. Yet they are scared. The next thing they want to do is to bring the party down by all means.

Track News