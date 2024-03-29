Judge Releases Eight Inmates From Five Correctional Centres In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-This followed the review of 1,265 cases of inmates at the centers by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Theresa Diai, after the conclusion of the first quarter of 2024 prison visit which commenced on March 10.

Details emerging from the visit showed that in Warri Correctional Centre, 436 warrants were reviewed and two inmates granted freedom; 150 cases revisited in Sapele with one person released, while in Kwale, 220 cases were reviewed and two set free.

The chief judge reviewed 148 warrants at Agbor Correctional Centre where one person regained freedom.

Speaking at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre where she rounded off the visit, Justice Diai said the essence of the exercise was to decongest the custodial centres, adding that one of the ways of doing that is to ensure that cases go on accordingly.

She stated that cases of the federal high courts were not reviewed because they were being prosecuted by other agencies and thus, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) may not have the information to furnish her with, especially as the registrar of the court was not present at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre.

She commended the deputy controller and his team for their efforts in ensuring that the inmates were taken to courts.

She also commended other stakeholders, including the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ekemejero Ohwovoriole; Director of Public Prosecution (DPP); chairmen and members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), for their role in the success of the visits.

