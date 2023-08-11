Jeremiah Okorodudu On Last Lap To Final Resting Place

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Late Nigeria’s legendary boxer, Jeremiah Okorodudu has begun the journey to his final rest place following his lying-in-State at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Sports Commission, Mrs. Sabina Chikere, and the Commission’s Chairman Yusuf Alli led other senior officials to pay their last respect to the late Olympian boxer.

Active and retired boxers including family members attended the ceremony.

The Edo Sports Commission in collaboration with the diseased family, organised a special lying in state ceremony in honour of the late iconic boxer at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin where friends, sports men and women bade the Olympian a farewell.

The remains of the late boxer was brought into the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium from Lagos state where he passed on.

Speaking, the Edo state sports commission Permanent Secretary Mrs Sabina Chikere, described Late Jeremiah Oghenekevwe Okorodudu as a legend and iconic personality to recon with, adding that the death is a huge loss to the sports industry.

“We feel the pains. Okorodudu as we all know was a great boxer to recon with. He started his boxing career in Benin. He represented Bendel state and rose to fame and became an Olympian. He coached and touched lives positively. He will surely be missed. It is now our duty to keep his legacy.” She said.

In a message at the ceremony, the officiating minister Bishop Idahosa Sebastian told the sympathizers to have a heart of loving one another as a way of keeping faith with God.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Coach of late Jeremiah Okorodudu, Mr Isaac Ikhuoria remarked that late Jeremiah Okorodudu popularly referred to as Jerry was a great boxer who won many trophies during his reign. He called on the family he left behind to emulate their late father’s legacies.

Daughter of the late boxing icon, Doreen Okorodudu described her late father as an enigma whose footprints remained indelible in the society. She expressed the family’s appreciation of Edo sports commission and other concerned citizens who have supported them in their time of grief.

Late Jeremiah Oghenekevwe Okorodudu who was a renowned boxer in the then Bendel state died at the age of sixty-four and his remains, according to the funeral programme,will be committed to the mother earth in his native land of Agbarhaotor,Delta state.

Blue Print

