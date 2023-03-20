1 2 3 4 5
INEC Declares Oborevwori Of PDP As Winner Of Delta Governorship Election

OBOREVWORI

LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sheriff Oborevwori  of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the Delta State governorship election.

Urhobotoday.com reports that Oborevwori, who is the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, polled 360,234 to defeat the Deputy Senate President and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ovie Omo-Agege who polled 360,234 votes.

Ken Pela of Labour Party polled 48.047 votes to emerged third.

The result was announced at INEC Coalition centre at Asaba, Delta State.

PDP loyalists erupted into jubilation immediate the result was announced by INEC..

  1. Joseph Esivwenughwu(ACA) says:
    March 20, 2023 at 3:15 pm

    Okpe Governorship Mandate 2023 wishes to congratulate the entire members of the Peoples Democratic Party, the party leader, Dr. Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the state party chairman, Chief Esiso and all supporters for the victory of our party in the just concluded polls. The victory is for all deltans. Even non party faithful voted for the PDP because from 1999 we have not lost an election and this will not be an exception. The party worked hard for the victory and it got it. Once again congratulations to our incoming governor. I call on deltans to put the outcome of the elections behind and think of how best to support the incoming governor to built on giant strides of the outgoing governor.

    Joseph Esivwenughwu(ACA)
    Chief Coordinator

