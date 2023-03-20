INEC Declares Oborevwori Of PDP As Winner Of Delta Governorship Election

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the Delta State governorship election.

Urhobotoday.com reports that Oborevwori, who is the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, polled 360,234 to defeat the Deputy Senate President and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ovie Omo-Agege who polled 360,234 votes.

Ken Pela of Labour Party polled 48.047 votes to emerged third.

The result was announced at INEC Coalition centre at Asaba, Delta State.

PDP loyalists erupted into jubilation immediate the result was announced by INEC..