INEC Connives With APC, PDP To Defranchise Deltans, Sunny Ofehe Alleges

LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State YPP Governorship candidate, Comrade Sunny Ofehe has alleged that Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC were variously in connivance with the umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC which endorsed the charade, caricature and show of shame which resulted in defranchising the people of Delta State in both Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.

Ofehe disclosed in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com that the good people of Delta State were disenfranchised and denied right to free choice of their political leaders by widespread thuggery, vote buying, concoction of figures at collation centres and the likes, adding that this sad scenario in the elections has reinforced the tag on the nation as “fantastically corrupt”.

Ofehe who pointed out that they have substantial amount of evidence to expose the tremendous fraud that took place across polling units and wards in each of the 25 local government councils in Delta state questioned the rationale behind INEC budgeting such humongous sum of money only to midwife this sham and jamboree an election?

“Is it not better for INEC to advertise our elective positions in the media and open a bidding process for the highest bidders to be announced instead of wasting money of tax-payers who are given false hope that they’ll elect their leaders?, he queried.

According to him, "After assurances by the electoral umpire, INEC, grueling campaigns by various parties and debates all of which raised the consciousness and hopes of the people for a better election, influence of money owing to weaponisation of poverty in the land played unfortunate role in the elections. Elective positions therefore largely went to the highest bidder. This is not the democracy Nigeria truly wants. This is not the democracy I decided to participate in. Our democracy, indeed, failed to evolve one notch higher! Sad! With governance thrown to incapable hands, the economy of our dear Delta State will more likely bleed in the wilderness in the next four years.

Ofehe vowed that as an environmental-political activist, he would continue to shame these polls that were less than free, less than credible and hence unfair hoping that his approach will have the beneficial effect of deepening our electoral system.

“We must not continue like this. We must not continue to sweep under the carpet the fraud that has characterised our elections. As an environmental-political activist, I will, everywhere in the globe I chance to, continue to shame these polls that were less than free, less than credible and hence unfair. It is hoped that this approach has the beneficial effect of deepening our electoral system,” he vowed.

He argued that barring the election irregularities, he is the most capable, credible, competent and generally acceptable candidate for the Delta State Governorship seat, stressing that he intends to challenge the entire process in his own way.

Hear him, “Barring the election irregularities, I am the most capable, credible, competent and generally acceptable candidate for the Delta State Governorship seat. As noted here earlier, I intend to challenge the entire process in my own way.

“I thank those who sincerely supported and worked tirelessly with me in the cause of the campaigns. We are the true WINNERS because we contended with the status quo and made sure we got to the finish line. We must take pride in our issue-based campaigns and doggedness to the end. I love my country Nigeria and my dear Delta State! I believe we would see, soonest, our dream Delta State!”