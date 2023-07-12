In Loving Memory Of  Branama Gospel Crooner  Kefee Obareki

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 12TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Yesterday marks nine years since the world bid farewell to an extraordinary talent, a true icon in the world of gospel music – Kefee Obareki. On this day, we take a moment to reflect on the incredible impact she had on the music industry and the lives she touched with her soulful voice and uplifting lyrics.

Born in Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria, Kefee’s journey in the music industry was nothing short of remarkable. From her humble beginnings, she rose to become a shining star, captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence. Her music was a blend of gospel, R&B, and African sounds, creating a unique and soul-stirring experience for listeners.

Kefee’s career spanned over a decade, during which she released numerous chart-topping hits and received several awards and accolades. Her songs, such as “Branama,” “Kokoroko,” and “Worship Medley,” became anthems for believers around the world, resonating with their messages of faith, hope, and worship.

Beyond her undeniable talent, Kefee was known for her warm and infectious personality. She possessed a rare ability to connect with her fans, making each individual feel seen and valued. Her performances were not just about entertainment but also about touching hearts and transforming lives. Kefee had a genuine love for people and used her platform to spread joy, inspire, and encourage others to embrace their purpose and walk in faith.

Tragically, on June 12, 2014, Kefee suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while on a flight to Chicago. She was placed in a coma and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she passed away on June 13, 2014. Her untimely departure left a void in the hearts of many, but her music and legacy continue to resonate.

On Friday, July 11, 2014, Kefee was laid to rest in her hometown, Okpara Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria. The outpouring of love and support from fans, friends, and fellow musicians was a testament to the profound impact she had on their lives. It was a day of both mourning and celebration as the world said goodbye to an incredible artist, a loving daughter, and a dear friend.

Nine years have passed since that somber day, but Kefee’s music lives on. Her voice continues to inspire and uplift, reminding us of the power of faith and the beauty of worship. Through her timeless melodies and heartfelt lyrics, she left behind a legacy that will forever echo in the hearts of those who had the privilege of experiencing her talent.

As we remember Kefee Obareki today, let us honor her memory by celebrating her life and the invaluable contributions she made to the world of gospel music. May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace, and may her music continue to touch souls and bring hope to all who listen.

