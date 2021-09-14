IGP’s Wife Storms Delta State, Commissions Scores Of Projects

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hajia Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) National President/wife of the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba

paid a three day visit to Delta state command.

The POWA president arrived Delta state on 9th September 2021 with a clear three point agenda which are welfare, health and Education. After a courtesy call to the Commissioner of Police Delta state CP Ari Muhammed Ali, the August visitor proceeded to Police Children Primary School Asaba where she commissioned the renovated classroom and E-library built by Rotary Club of Nigeria.

At about 1530hrs of 9/9/2021, she paid a courtesy visit to HRM the Asagba of Asaba Obi Professor Joseph Chike Edozien at the Asagba of Asaba palace. Thereafter, she commissioned a borehole water project at ‘B’ Division barracks Asaba.

On the 10/9/2021 between 1000hrs to 1700hrs, the POWA National President visited three traditional rulers which includes HRM, Obi Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II Oon the Obi of Owa Kingdom and chairman Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom HRM Dr. Emmanuel Sediso Oon (JP) the Abe 1 of Uvwie Kingdom and the newly installed Olu of Warri Kingdom HRM Ogiama Atuwatsa III Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko.

As part of one of her key agenda which is health, On the 11/9/2021 at about 0900hrs, she mobilized police officers wife in the state and embarked on road walk around the Asaba metropolis. She later flagged off sanitation exercise at ‘A’ and ‘B’ Division barracks respectively. At about 1100hrs she paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Delta State His Excellency Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa at Government House Asaba before proceeding to the Unity Hall Government House Asaba. She announced that very soon, there will be a quiz competition for all police children and the winner of the quiz will be given a cash price of #10,000,000(ten million naira). During the meeting with POWA members, she empowered some widows of late police officers who died in active service and also empowered about 150 wives of serving police officers. After the empowerment, the POWA President in conjunction with police medical doctor DR Nonye had an extensive health talk with POWA Members.