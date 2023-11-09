Husband Of UNIBEN VC, Prof. Charles Salami Passes On

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, has reportedly lost her husband, Prof. Charles Salami, to the cold hands of death.

The cause of the death of the Professor of Management in Delta State University, Asaba campus, is yet to be ascertained.

He is described as an experienced professor, academic coach and mentor.

It was gathered that he died on Sunday, 29 October, 2023.

A source in the University who asked not to be named, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, 8 November, 2023.

“Yes. He (Salami) is dead. She had all her children with him. He died on Sunday, October 29, 2023”, the source said.

A family member, Sylvanus Salami, also confirmed the incident in a social media post.

He wrote: “I’ve kept the tears in for so long that I don’t really remember how to cry anymore. Rest on Prof Charles J.

Salami”.The family of the deceased is yet to make an official pronouncement on the death of the late Professor\

PM NEWS

