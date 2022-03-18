Husband Beats Wife To Death In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A 42-year-old man, has allegedly killed his wife in their residential apartment in Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government area of Delta state.

Daily Sun learnt that the accused simply identified as Efe Erinoja, yesterday, beat his wife to death over undisclosed domestic issue.

The incident happens at about 6.30 am, after which the suspect fled his home to avoid being mobbed by angry youths of the area.

Local sources from the area said that the cause of the supposed disagreement between the couple was not known but they were attracted by the shrill voice of the 36-year-old woman identified as Faith Ekpe.

Sources disclosed that by the time the neighbours arrived the scene, Faith was already dead.

Sensing danger after allegedly committing the crime, the accused husband, fled the community but was tracked and arrested following a report made at Orerokpe Police Station by the brother of the deceased, Monday Otobrise Ekpe who led detectives to the scene.

“When the Police detectives arrived the scene, they found the corpse of Faith Ekpe on the ground with signs of violence on her body.

“The Police removed the body and deposited at Ariemughere mortuary, Orerokpe awaiting autopsy. Suspect who initially took to flight was tracked and later arrested”, security sources disclosed.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed the incident and said investigations have commenced into the cause of the dispute between the couple.

The Sunnews