How Wanted Wetland Microfinance Bank Robber In Udu, Momotimi, Three Others Die In Gang Ambush

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Information has emerged on suspected armed robber ‘Momotimi’ accused of having robbed Wetland Microfinance Bank in Udu LGA in the year 2021 and three of his gang members met their waterloo during an ambushed by hoodlums suspected to be members of his gang in a bid to rescue them from policemen who were conveying them from Rivers state to Warri, Delta State for investigation.

Information from Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe revealed that Delta State Police Command has been on the trail of “Momotimi the leader of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate responsible for the bank robbery operation at a Wetland Microfinance bank in Udu LGA in the year 2021.

According to him, “Momotimi and his gang have been on the command’s most wanted list and are suspected to be responsible for several incidences of kidnapping, attacks and killings of policemen and other security agents within the state, and carting away rifles.”

He explained that Momotimi and his gang ran out of luck when the DPO Ekpan, CSP Aliyu Shaba under the instruction of Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass led a team of Police operatives in a sting operation to the hideout of Momotimi and his gang members in River State, in a combined effort with operatives of River State Police Command’s Rapid Response Team {RRT}, arrested the said David Momotimi aged 32yrs, a native of Morogun Community Warri alongside three of his gang members.

The Delta State Police Spokesman revealed that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were planning a ferocious mission of armed robbery in Warri before their arrest and among his gang members is a POS operator who also provides the gang with information about potential kidnap victims adding that items recovered from the suspects are one ash-colored Toyota Camry car (REG NO. LAGOS LND 508 GM), and three MONIEPOINT POS machines.

“The CP directed the suspects to be transferred to the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) for further investigation. On 27/9/2023, at about 1842hours, the suspect led operatives of SAKCCS to their hideout in Warri, but on their way, the operatives were ambushed by hoodlums suspected to be members of the gang in a bid to rescue the arrested suspects, engaged them in a fierce gun duel which the police responded, in the ensuing gun duel, the operatives successfully subdued and repelled the attackers, two police officers sustained gunshot injuries, however, the four suspects in a bid to escape ran into the crossfire and sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“They were taken to general hospital in Kwale where they were certified dead by the doctor on duty. When the area was combed, a corpse suspected to be one of the attackers was recovered. Two defaced AK-47 rifles, four magazines, twenty-six rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and forty-seven empty shells of 7.62mm ammunition were also recovered.

The CP while applauding the gallantry exhibited by the policemen, also commended the collaboration of members of the public with the command thus far and appealed for more cooperation. Hence, anyone with information that will help trace the fleeing suspects, should please contact the Police Public Relations Office. Alternatively, information can be shared via the Command’s DEDICATED LINES: 08036684974; 08125958005; 09053872287 (CONTROL ROOM, 09155570007; 09155570008 (PPRO OFFICE),” the Edafe stated.

