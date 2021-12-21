How To Prepare Delicious Urhobo Owoh Soup

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Owoh Soup is a classic native soup that is common with Urhobo indigenes in Delta State of southern part of Nigeria.

Owoh soup is also prepare by the Benin people in Edo state, Itsekiri, Isoko and Ijaw tribe from Delta State.

The delicious yellowish delicacy can be eaten with baked yellow garri otherwise known as eba, starch, boiled yam and boiled plantains. Anyway you prefer it, Owoh Soup will not let you down.

Owoh soup can be served as a complete meal for any occasion or celebration in the Urhobo region.

To be honest, the Bini people of Edo State will fight the Urhobos for the origins of this delicious delicacy.

There has always been a schism between the Urhobo people of Delta State and the Bini people of Edo State, about the origin of Owoh soup dish. However, the preparation of Benin Owho soup differs slightly from that of Urhobo Ohwo soup.

For the Urhobo people of Delta State, Nigeria owoh is one of their most famous foods.

Furthermore, the yellow soup comes from a combination of native palm oil and potash. Undoubtedly, the oil blends wonderfully into the soup, giving it a pleasing appearance. It’s a delicious soup in which there is no oil floating on the surface.

Owoh Soup Ingredients

Beef

Dry fish

Potash (Akanwu)

2-3 handful of Garri or starch for thickener

3 cooking spoons of palm oil

seasoning cubes

1 tablespoon ground crayfish

½ tablespoon of pepper

Salt to taste.

How To Cook Owoh Soup with Garri Instructions

Firstly, crush your potash and dissolve it in water before keeping it aside.

Secondly, immerse your garri in water, preferably yellow garri, and allow it to rise.

Then, wash the meat and put it in a clean pot with the seasoning cubes and salt. Cooking until done.

Meanwhile, add the palm oil into a small container, and then slowly pour the potash water into the palm oil while constantly stirring until the palm oil becomes yellow and thickens.

After that, toss in the crayfish and pepper, then bring to a boil before adding the palm oil mixture.

Now, add your already washed and deboned fish and continue to boil for another 10 minutes or so without covering your pot.

Finally, add your soaked garri in a slow, steady stream, stirring constantly to avoid lumps.

Please take note:

The reason for the continuous stirring is to prevent seeds or lumps from forming.

Continue to stir until the soup thickens, then cook for a few more minutes before removing it from the heat; your original Delta Urhobo Owho soup is now ready.

Enjoy with your favorite swallow.

9jafoods.com