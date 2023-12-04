How Delta Police Nab Suspected Robbers Who Specialized In Burgling And Stealing Churches’ Musical Instruments

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has narrated how notorious robbers who specialized in breaking into Churches and stealing musical instruments were arrested and musical instruments recovered.

The police in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the Orerokpe Divisional Police Headquarters of the Delta State Police Command arrested two suspects for their infamous strings of church break-ins in Delta State, adding that Police received information on 17/11/2023 at about 1600hrs about a break-in at Redeem Christian Church of God, a.k.a “Dominion Mega”, where several church musical instruments were carted away from the church.

The statement further explained that sequel to the report, the DPO Orerokpe Division, CSP Paul Obaware swiftly mobilized and led his operatives to assess the scene of the crime.

“Afterward, an operation was planned and executed on the strength of the items that were carted away. Consequently, on 19/11/23, Patrick Emete posted one of the stolen amplifiers for sale on his Facebook page. Immediately detectives offered to buy the said item, lured and trailed the suspect to Effurun Roundabout, where he was apprehended at about 1304hrs of the same date.

“Following the confession of the 36-year-old apprehended suspect, Patrick Emete of Ughoton Community, one of his associates, Alex Uwagbafor, aged 45 years of New Era Clinic Deco Road, Warri was also arrested,” the statement disclosed.

The statement further explained that preliminary investigation revealed that these suspects are notorious and unrepentant thieves who specialize in burgling churches, shops, and homes, just as it disclosed items recovered from suspects were twenty big loudspeakers; three generator sets; fifteen large mixers amplifiers; four keyboards; twelve power amplifiers; ten industrial standing fans; one complete drum set; one guitar; one power mic; two standing freeze; two plasma televisions; two home theaters; one washing machine; three stabilizers; three handsaws; one clipper; one microwave; one small oven; and one gas cylinder.

“In sequence to the ongoing investigation, a clergyman (name withheld) also alleged that his church was burgled. On 30/11/23 at about 1632hrs, upon questioning, the suspects admitted and further led the operatives to Eburu Street Warri, where more stolen items were recovered. These items include eleven big loudspeakers; five professional power amplifiers, six professional mixers; one Serato DJ deck; one Pioneer DJ deck; one plasma TV; four big generators; one generator without a tank; one power microphone set; one projector; two sets of English mini drums; and one big stabilizer. Meanwhile, frantic efforts are ongoing to recover more stolen items. The suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly, upon the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement explained.

As we edge closer to the year’s festivities, CP Abass wishes to dispel any notion that seeks to cast doubt on the work of the command’s effectiveness in eradicating crime in Delta state.

He assured that efforts are being solidified to boost and enhance the effectiveness of the men during the festivities and beyond. Lastly, he again calls for the support of the public in fighting crime within the region. On this note, credible information can be shared with the police through the nearest police station, or the office of the Police Public Relations Office.

