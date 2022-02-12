1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Feb 12th, 2022

Hotel Owner Allegedly Stabs Security Guard To Death After Robbery Incident In Abraka

LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The owner of one ‘Noble Hotel’ in Abraka, Delta State has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing his security guard to death.
The yet to be identified suspect was said to have stabbed the victim to death after robbers invaded his hotel.
It was gathered that the suspect questioned the security guard about his whereabout when robbers invaded the hotel, but when he was unable to give a genuine reason, the suspect attacked him and as a result, broke a bottle and stabbed him.
Upon noticing that the security guard was bleeding profusely, he then contacted the Police to come and arrest him, but unfortunately, the security guard died before the arrival of the police and the Hotel owner was consequently arrested for murder.

Hgs Mediaplus

