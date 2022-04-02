Hivoltage Mega Rally: Onuesoke Welcomes Jaro Egbo Back To Delta PDP

A day to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hivoltage Mega Rally, PDP Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernitorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke welcomed Hivoltage Leader, Olorogun Jaro Egbo and his mammoth followers back to PDP.

Jaro Egbo and his huge followers are expected to defect from All Progressive Pary (APC) to PDP in a hivoltage rally hold on Monday April 4th, 2022 at Ughelli Township stadium, Ughelli, Delta State.

Addressing PDP supporters in Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, Onuesoke said he was elated that Jaro Egbo whom he described as a good friend is not only returning to his original party, but coming along with his huge followers to PDP.

He thanked and commended Olorogun Barr Jaro Egbo for his courage to return back to his original party (PDP), just as he assured him and the entire High Voltage Movement that they will not regret their decision to returning to the PDP, the winning party in the state.

My people if you are a true follower and supporter of the Hivoltage leader Olorogun Jaro Egbo come to Ughellli township stadium on Monday, April 4th, 2022 to identify with the Duke of Campmoses, Amerode one of Africa, as he and his teeming supporters say bye bye to APC and welcome to PDP,” Onuesoke stated, just as he appealed to PDP loyalists in Delta state to come to the stadium to welcome their brother and his followers.

Onuesoke who called on all right-thinking persons who are still in other parties to return home to PDP said he is optimistic that PDP will not only win all the electoral seats in Delta State in 2023, but will equally win the Presidency following the inability of the APC government to provide the dividend of democracy to the citizens.