Hit-And-Run Driver Crushes Two Women On Motorcycle To Death In Delta

LAGOS JULY 30TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Two women on a motorcycle were killed by a hit-and-run driver in Igbodo, Ika North East Local Government Area section of Benin/Asaba Expressway, Delta State last Monday.

The women, simply identified as Mrs. Joy and Mrs. Etumonu, said to be natives of Ekwuoma community, were said to be going to market at Igbodo in the local government when the sad incident occurred.

However, the driver who was said to be driving a Sienna ran away after he crushed the two women.

The duo were reportedly trying to cross to the other side of the road to the market when the car ran over them.

Eyewitnesses affirmed that the car driver was at top speed and the two women never looked before they crossed the road.

An Agbor based tabloid, Ika Weekly, in Delta State, said that one of the women was conveying the other on the motorcycle when the sienna car driver crushed them.

It was further learnt that one of the women, Mrs. Joy, died on the spot and her body was deposited at Kifa mortuary in Umunede.

The other victim identified as Mrs. Etumonu was rushed to a hospitals in Agbor, but reportedly died few hours later.

It was not clear if security operatives have been able to track down the driver who killed the two women as at the time of writing this story.

PM NEWS