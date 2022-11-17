Help! My Wife Want To Kill Me, Journalist Cries Out To Delta Police

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A popular United kingdom trained investigative journalist and publisher, Mr. Cletus Opukeme has sent an urgent SMS, Save my soul ‘SOS’ to the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) Agbarho Police Station, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State over frequent verbal/physical threat to his life.

According to Opukeme, his estranged wife is highly violent,terribly hot-tempered and physically strong. That she had attacked him in several occasions over minor misunderstanding from which he escaped death due to his knowledge in the act of self-defense.

” This cannot continue with a woman turning his house to ring. If she does not kill me, I will kill while defending myself. Any woman that first attacks her husband is demonic and possessed,” he alleged.

He said his estranged wife Happiness Opukeme, an Igwere by tribe from Rivers State have three children for him in their ten years of relationship.

He said the police had questioned Happiness sometime in February, 2022 following similar threat to his life which he reported to the police then and the police compelled her to make a written undertaking over her actions.

He revealed that his wife is after his life because of the court marriage he had with her, believing that after his death, she will stand as claimant to his property to which she has repeatedly stated in almost every of here squabbles or misunderstandings with him.

The SOS to the police DPO and copied to family members reads”‘ My wife threats and often boasted to murder me is terribly unbecoming therefore if anything happens to me, she should be held responsible”

Opukeme told this news house that he has consulted his lawyer to file a formal divorce suit to be separated from his estranged and extremely violent and toxic wife.

He said he had other genuine grounds to divorce his estranged wife apart from the threat to life. That she had also deprived him of his conjugal rights for over a year even while living under the same roof thereby suspecting unfaithfulness on her part just as all marriage understanding is totally non-existent for over the same time duration. He is begging his estranged wife not to cut his life short over his little property just because he is a calm and peaceful man who abhors violence against women generally and an advocate against such. That he may give her the property to start a new life in rented apartment with another calm and cool-headed woman that will give him peace if need be.

He urgently pleads with the police to save him from the criminal and life threatening violence intermitantly visited on him by his rigidly volitile and highly temperamental wife before she eventually takes his life.

” Since last week when he had a misunderstanding with her where he escaped one of his attacks that attracted the local vigilante to intervene and arrested her for extreme violence by destroying his house glass windows and water taps. She was detained in about 8 hours and released same day. Since then, she issued verbal threat to take his life she had abandoned her three children, with the last one two years baby boy, disappeared to an unknown location till this moment of this publication.