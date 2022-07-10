Heavy Downpour Wreck Havoc In Urhobo Communities Of  Udu, Orhuwhorun, Usiefrun, Others

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 10TH (URHOBOVOICE)Some many parts of Udu, Orhuwhorun, Usiefrun, Otokutu and other numerous Communities in Udu local government area of Delta State have been submerged following a heavy downpour on Saturday.

Our correspondents who moved round various streets and major roads of the communities said the heavy downpour on Saturday morning submerged several parts of Udu Local Government Area.

Some areas affected were given as; Usefurun/Orhuwhorun roads, Jedo road at Otokutu, Izom, old Ekete road, Ekete inland and waterside roads, Ovwian, Uwase, etc.

It was learnt by our correspondents that many areas were flooded due to a lack of good drainage systems and bad roads.

Congress News