Gunmen Shot Dead Islamic Leader In Ughelli While Returning From Mosque

LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected gunmen reportedly shot dead Secretary of Delta State Council for Islamic Affairs, Musa Ugasa.

Musa was reportedly murdered while returning from a mosque where he went for evening prayers at Uloho Avenue, Ughelli, Delta state.

Public Relations Officer of the council, Issa Edogamhe, who confirmed his assassination, said: “He was attacked on his way from the nearby mosque where he went to offer his evening (Ishai prayers). He was assassinated along Uloho Avenue, Ughelli.”

Also, an Islamic leader in the state and former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Mumakai-Unagha, described the assassination of Musa as callous.

Lawyer’s wife abducted in AbiaBut, the whereabouts of the wife of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chibuike Nwokeukwu, abducted by gunmen in Aba, Abia State, is still unknown.

Vanguard gathered that Mrs Nwokeukwu was abducted at the entrance of her husband’s residence, Ukaegbu Road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, on her way from an event.

Sources told Vanguard that the gunmen fired shots before taking the woman away in a tricycle and abandoned her SUV.Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident but gave no details.

Vanguard