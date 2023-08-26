Gunmen On Okada Attack Police Station, Kill Policeman, Injure Another  In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 26TH (URHOBOTODAY0-A group of unknown gunmen has killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police, and injured another at Isiokolo Division in Ethiope East Local government Area of Delta State.

The attacked officers are, ASP Obasanya Samuel, ASP Robinson Irobo and PC Chukwudi Abanu who were on guard when the incident occurred, it was gathered.

Sources disclosed that the unknown gunmen who stormed the Isiokolo Divisional Headquarters at about 8:30pm on Thursday, killed ASP Obasanya Samuel, while ASP Robinson Irobo was shot in his left hand while the Constable escaped.

It would be recalled that in less than three months, over 8 police officers have been killed in Ughelli North, and Isoko South local government areas of Delta state.

In Ughelli North, an Inspector, Destiny Ifeanyi was kidnapped and killed, PC Ujeya was shot dead, two other officers were shot dead at Ekredjebor, another Inspector Ukpaka attached to Dragon 19 was killed along the East-West Road, and four others that were shot dead and their vehicle set ablaze at Oleh roundabout in Isoko South local government areas respectively.

According to sources, “The Station Officer, ASP Samuel Obasanya and two other officers, ASP Robinson Irobo and PC Chukwudi Abanu were at the gate of the station, when their assailants, three in number on a motorcycle attacked them.

“The Station Officer, ASP Samuel Obasanya was shot and was confirmed dead at Isiokolo General Hospital, while ASP Robinson Irobo was injured in his left hand and PC Chukwudi Abamu escaped.

“They opened fire on them and sped off the scene. The injured officers were rushed to Isiokolo General Hospital for medical attention and ASP Samuel Obasanya was confirmed dead and his corpse deposited at the morgue.

“The other injured Officer, ASP Robinson Irobo is currently receiving treatment while the Delta State Commissioner of Police Mr Wale Abass has drafted a team of security operatives to unravel those behind the killing.”

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright who confirmed the incident said, “It was a drive-by shooting, we lost one of our officers. We are on the trail of the suspects.”

Vanguard

