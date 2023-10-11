Gunmen Kill Man, Kidnap Community President’s Wife In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man identified as Sunday Oshowe has been killed by suspected kidnappers in Urhobo community of Owevwe in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.



According to a family source, Sunday, also known as Oshowebino, was shot dead by the gunmen on Tuesday night, October 10, 2023.



It was also gathered that the gunmen reportedly kidnapped the wife of the community president.

Akpevwe Akpovona who posted the report on his facebook page said, “ My bros, Sunday Oshowe also known as Oshowebino , a brother of my mother, was shot with gun this night at Owevwe community by so called kidnappers today, Teusday October 10th, 2023. So sad right now..RIP Bros.”

