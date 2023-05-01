Gunmen Abduct Two Catholic Priest  In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Two Catholic priests, Reverend Fathers Chochos Kunav and Raphael Ogigba have been kidnapped in Urhobo community of Agbaro-Otor, Ughelli in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State.

They were abducted on Agbaro-Otor Road on Saturday night while on their way apparently to Ughelli or Warri.

A statement by Very Rev Father Okereke Kizito, said one of the hostages, Father Chochos, works in Ibadan (Ogun State) and was on a visit to his colleague at the Catholic Diocese of Warri.

They both later went to see another priest around Agbaro-Otor and on their way back, they were abducted.

The statement called for prayers for the safe release of the priests, adding: “We ask for intense prayers for quick and safe release. May Jesus the high priest and the Good Shepherd take care of his priests and may our mother thrice admirable Queen and victress of schoenstatt intercede for them.”

A text message to the Delta State police spokesman on the incident, Bright Edafe had not been responded to at press time.

Vanguard