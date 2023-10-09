Gunmen Abduct Pastor, Wife, Children Along East-West Road By Evwreni Junction

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Anglican pastor, Rev. Agbadamashi Emmanuel, together with his wife and children have been kidnapped by gunmen along the East-West road by Evwreni junction.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident occurred on Friday while the Anglican priest and his family members were travelling from Ughelli to the Uwheru community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the gunmen suddenly accosted them and marched them into the bush.

The incident was confirmed to journalists in Warri on Monday morning by the Public Relations Officer of the Anglican Communion, Ughelli Diocese, Hon. Justice Iyasere.

He, however, could not confirm if the kidnappers had made any ransom demand.

But the abducted cleric and his family were still repeatedly in captivity as of the time of filing this report.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, when contacted by newsmen promised to get back as soon as he gets information from the Divisional Police Officer.

