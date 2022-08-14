Gunmen Abduct Female Footballers In Edo While Returning From Football Competition In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected kidnappers are demanding for N30 million ransom to free six female footballers who were abducted on Friday.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped at Urhonigbe in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State at about 7 pm.

Urhonigbe town is on the fringes of Edo, bordering it from neighbouring Delta State.

Local sources said the footballers were returning from a football competition in Owa-Alero, Ika North-East council area of Delta State when they were whisked away by gunmen.

One of the local sources informed in Asaba that the abductors have established contacts, adding that they were demanding N5 million each for the victims budding female footballers.

“They went to Owa-Alero to play a football match. On their way back, they were kidnapped at the Urhonigbe area, the boundary between Delta and Edo states.

“Six of them are in the den of the kidnappers. The matter has been reported to the Urhonigbe police station.

Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, did not give any detail, saying that it happened in Edo State. (Text, excluding headline: Saturday Sun)