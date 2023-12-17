Group Expresses Concern Over Ibori’s Romance With APC

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Consensus Group, DCG, has expressed concern over reports of discord in the once united political family led by former Governor James Ibori, saying the unity forged by the group helped to frame peace in Delta State.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Manny Onye, expressed concern that those it described as political adventurers, who were major conspirators in Ibori’s troubles, have now become his hangers-on.

The group spoke against the background of speculations in Delta State that Ibori had abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over divisions with the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Onye said: “As a non-partisan group concerned with projecting the interest of Delta State, we are seriously worried over the allegiance of the former governor, who is still held in high respect among the populace for his charismatic leadership.

“That leadership gave birth to his successors all of whom worked in one way or the other with him.”

Noting that the speculations that Ibori had pledged allegiance to one of the governorship candidates, who is alleged to have worked against him after he, Ibori, left office, the group said: “For many years while in office and out of office, many in the PDP remained loyal to Ibori while some within hours of losing sight of their political goals left the PDP family and flocked elsewhere.

“It is interesting that this select few, who have been continuously reported to have betrayed Ibori have now become his new friends.”

Besides, the group warned that the former governor may not survive the psychological trauma of a second betrayal in the hands of his new friends in the APC.

It said: “The rumour mill has it that Chief Ibori is inclined to the APC. We do not begrudge him that especially if he can use it to win favours for Delta. However, we affirm that it should stop there because he, Ibori knows the character of the party at the national level and at the state level is that of betrayal.”

Vanguard

