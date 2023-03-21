Great Ogboru Congratulates Oborevwori On Election Victory

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The 2023 Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru has congratulated the winner of the 2023 governorship election of Delta state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Sheriff Oborevwori winner of the election having polled 360,234 votes against his closest rival, APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege who scored 240,229 votes.

Ogboru in a Congratulatory Message made available to Journalists, while congratulating PDP’s candidate on his victory however lamented that the governorship elections witnessed very high voters apathy and intimidation, describing the process as a major set back in the evolution of democratic tenets.

He said; “The 2023 governorship elections have come and gone. We witnessed a very high degree of voter apathy. Intimidation, violence, coercion and unprecedented level of vote buying never seen before.”

“It is a major set back in the evolution of democratic tenets and a treat to future elections. But there is a declared winner and we must accept it so”.

“May I therfore, use this opportunity to congratulate Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for his victory over several obstacles and in this election. Congratulations. We wish you all the best as governor of Delta state”

