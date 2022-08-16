Great Lagosians, Say No To The Water Resources Bill

Share This





















By Chief (Barr) Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo.

LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Great Lagosians !!! Wake up!!! . I hope you know what the Water Resources Bill is all about ?

For those who do not know, it is a bill that seeks to empower the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to take over control of your right to your fresh water channels , creeks .mangrove swamps, brackish water lagoon, water ways, rivers , water underneath the earth from where you can get drinking water , water for domestic and commercial use , Irrigation, Agricultural purposes, Navigation, Fisheries and Recreation and ultimately your right to your water as source of Hydroelectric Energy.

The bill also seek to empower the FGN to take over your land at least three kilometres from your river banks, lagoons and water ways . These land when effectively taken over by the FGN will like all Federal forest reserves in Nigeria be forcefully taken over by foreign Fulani herders and thereby creating a bench mark that must not be allowed because if allowed the Ruga and cattle grazing route agenda of this administration will be achieved through the back door with the help of Femi Gbajabiamila the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Now that you know, great Lagosians please do well to ask Femi Gbajabiamila the Speaker of the House of Representatives what is his interest in the Water Resources Bill ? Whose interest is he serving on the bill? Why is he keen on ensuring that the bill which was reject in the 8th Assembly goes through in the 9th Assembly under his watch ? Why has he not asked his Northern counter parts in the House of Representatives who want to legislate on your water to first legislate on their gold and other sold resources?

Great Lagosians, visit Femi Gbajabiamila, write him, call him , text him , whatsapp him , telegram him , messager him , Instagram him, tiktok him and tweet him that you do not want the water resources bill before it is too late .

Great Lagosians, may your portion not be like that of the Niger Deltans and their oil deposits . Protect your land , protect your right to your water and protect your inheritance for your unborn generations.

Please share this until it gets to Femi Gbajabiamila the Speaker of the House of Representatives and his co conspirators.

Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo a human right lawyer writes from Lagos