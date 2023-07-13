Graceland Diabetes Foundation Hails Oborevwori’s Health Initiative

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An organization saddle with the responsibility of improving the quality of life of people living with diabetes and hypertension through public awareness campaign and support programs in Delta State, Graceland Diabetes Foundation has commended Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborevwori health initiative programme in Delta State.

The Foundation in a congratulatory message jointly signed by its Projects Director, Mr Peter Ekpoke and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mrs. Otome Mercy Ekpoke to Oborevwori made available to newsmen rejoiced with him for successfully emerging as the Governor of Delta state.

The Foundation reiterated that the victory of Oborevwori did not come to Deltans as a surprise, as his sincere aspiration and policy drive when he was the Speaker of Delta State of House of Assembly on issues of governance and development is in tandem with the interest of various class of Deltans ’s who have longed craved for his leadership.

Commending the Governor for initiating and supporting health programe in the state, the Foundation recalled that while Oborevwori was the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, he has always been conscious about the healthy well being of the people of the state by funding several health programmes.

“For instance, he has sponsored the Graceland Diabetes Foundation awareness program when he was Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly by making financial contributions and giving advise to our awareness campaign program. His support no doubt has added to our ability to improve the quality of life of people living with diabetes and hypertension in the Delta State,” the statement disclosed.

The Foundation further explained that now that he has become the Governor of Delta state, there is every assurance that he will do more and set in motion the creation of better healthy standard for the people by initiating good health programme for their healthy living.

While thanking His Royal Majesty, Major General Mujakperuo Agho (Rtd), Orhue 1, Orodje of the ancient Okpe Kingdom for donating a land for them for proposed diabetes centre in Orerokpe, Okpe local government area of Delta State for the purpose of ameliorating the suffering of those living with diabetes in the state , the Foundation appealed to Oborevwori to come to their come their aid by providing financial support, infrastructure and equipment for the take off and effective management of the centre.

“The importance of setting up diabetes center in Orerokpe is that there will be a place to manage diabetes complications and also to educate people living with this condition in the areas of dieting and exercising, carrying out screening, treatments and referral. It is only through good management that one can successfully manage diabetes,” the statement explained.

Graceland Diabetes Foundation is an organization with a vision to create an environment where those suffering from diabetes and hypertension can still live healthy and normal lifestyles by providing centers and mobile clinics to cater for such people especially in the rural areas of Delta State.