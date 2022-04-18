Gov 2023: Group Accuses Delta PDP Chair, Esiso, Others Of Working Against Urhobo Interest

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Urhobo Defence Vanguard has accused Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Kingsley Esiso and external forces of working against the effort of the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) to present a credible Urhobo governorship aspirant for the 2023 Delta State Governorship election.

A statement signed by its President, Prince Isire, made available to Urhobotoday.com alleged that they have uncovered that following the decision of Urhobo Progress Union to present a common united front to ensure that the Urhobo nation secures the Governorship ticket of the PDP, the Chairman of the State PDP, Kingsley Esiso, in league with other external forces is putting pressure on the eight Local Government Council and PDP LG Party Chairmen in Delta Central to write a disclaimer against the UPU endorsement of Olorogun David Edevbie.

The Group lamented that while DC-23, Urhobo traditional rulers and the UPU worked hard and are still working hard to build understanding across various districts and groups of the state to keep faith with the district rotation, it is obvious that the external forces are surreptitiously sponsoring and urging on a multiplicity of Urhobo and Delta Central Governorship aspirants to create a situation where Delta Central will be divided and possibly lose at the primaries.

“Under this situation, the apex nationalist government of the Urhobo nation cannot just fold its hands and see the turn of Delta Central slip away. This underscores the imperative of seeking to present a common front while also still seeking the cooperation of our brothers in Delta North and South and still appealing to His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for his understanding,” the statement read.

Wonder why Kingsley Esiso would want to stand against the government of Urhobo nation in their mandate to guide their people and protect the interest of the Urhobo nation, the Group warned, “ We must warn that, having been charitable enough to allow Esiso an Itsekiri man to usurp the slot of the Urhobos to emerge Chairman of the PDP, the Urhobos will not accept his continued orchestration to undo the Urhobos and deny Delta Central its rightful turn in the rotation of power to serve the selfish interest of himself and his group.

“Esiso must know that while the Urhobo’s continue to accommodate him, there comes a time when enough is enough. To our Delta Central LGA Party and Council Chairmen, we urge you to reason twice and not be used for the desolation of your land and the Urhobo Nation.”