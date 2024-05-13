Godson Brume Retains 100m Title, Qualifies For Paris  Olympic Ticket

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Godson Brume has become the latest Nigerian to attain the qualification standard for the Paris 2024 Olympics after retaining his 100m title at the SEC Championships with a commanding time of 9.99s in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, 11th May.

Brume gave a glimpse of what he was about to do after clocking the overall fastest time in the heats in a Season’s Best (SB) of 10.05s.

The following day, just barely 90 minutes after anchoring his team to their 7th 4x100m title in the last eight editions of the SEC Championships with a time of 38.19s, he ran an SB of 9.99s to retain his title ahead of Wanya McCoy (10.02s) and T’Mars McCallum (10.03s).

Compatriot Kayinsola Ajayi was 7th in a PB of 10.09s while Favour Ashe Did Not Start (DNS), although he ran 10.13s in the heats.

Brume now joins Ashe as the second Nigerian male sprinter to have qualified in the 100m for the forthcoming Olympics in Paris.

MakingOfChampions.com

