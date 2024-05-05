Former Delta State Governorship Candidate, Kenneth Gbagi Passes On At 62

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Nigerian Minister of Education and 2023 governorship candidate, Kenneth Gbagi has died at 62.

He was reported to have died on Saturday.

This was confirmed in a statement by his eldest son, Emuoboh Gbagi.

“It is with profound sadness but gratitude to God that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and brother.

“Orogun Kenneth Omemavwa Gbagi, former Minister of Education, departed this life on May 4 2024, at 62.

“We take comfort in the fond memories of his life, achievements, and the impact he made on countless individuals and communities.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this challenging time of loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he wrote.

Gbagi was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last election in Delta State.

Recall that Gbagi lost to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

