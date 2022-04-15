Five Killed In Renewed Rival Cult Groups Clash In Delta community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than five persons have been killed in renewed cult-related attacks in Ogwashi Uku community in the Aniocha South Council area of Delta State.

It was gathered that fight for supremacy is between members of the Aye confraternity and Rubagger who have been hunting for each other.

According to Nigerian Tribune, a young man identified as Eze was killed along St Patrick road at about 7.30 pm on Wednesday, April 13.

The killers trailed him to a nearby spot and immediately he stepped out of the place, they opened fire on him at close range.

As the bullets could not penetrate, the assailants used sticks to attack him.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident said there was no open fight between the two cult groups, adding the attackers monitored their victims on the streets.

“What they do is that they monitor their targets on the street. There hasn’t been any open attack, this makes it even much more difficult to get these bad elements,” he stated.

He said the police were on top of the situation adding that all blackspots in the town would not be spared in the cause of investigation.

LinderIkeji