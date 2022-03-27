First Nigeria Finance Minister Okotie-Eboh’s Grandson Declares For Senate In Ondo State

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tola Awosika, a grandson of Nigeria’s first finance minister, Festus Okotie-Eboh, has declared his intention to run for the Senate to represent Ondo Central Senatorial district on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Awosika, from Ondo kingdom, said he joined politics to make a difference and is focused on youth reorientation.

Speaking in the state capital Akure, Awosika challenged the electorate and APC to research about him and other aspirants for them to have an insight into the candidate they are electing to fly the party’s ticket.

Awosika stated that his 15 years of experience as a private investor with an interest in pharmaceuticals, security, manufacturing and hospitality set him ahead of other aspirants.

The Nation