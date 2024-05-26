Fire Razes Popular Cinema House In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A popular cinema house in Asaba, Delta state capital, was yesterday gutted by fire.

The fire at Cartage Cinema located on Okpanam road, Oshimili North local government area, fire started around 1:00pm, and was still burning at the time of filing this report.

Police were at Okpanam road to close the road and control traffic.

The cinema house, opposite Delta State House of Assembly is close to Rain Oil Filling, Gas Station and Gabbs Supermarket.

Staff of the petrol station stopped selling fuel while members of the Red Cross were on ground to attend to any casualty.

Men of the Delta State Fire Service were there with their truck.

While some said some people were trapped inside the cinema house, officers of the fire service maintained they were on rescue mission.

