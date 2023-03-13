FG Opens Case File As Sale Of N250bn Delta Assets Tears Sheriff, Okowa Apart

Share This





















LAGOS MMARCH 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Shocking revelations as to how outgoing Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, allegedly stripped off and sold valuable Delta State multi-billion naira assets to persons and bodies reportedly fronting for him in very unethical and inappropriate processes have triggered fresh crisis within the Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as both Governor Okowa and the State PDP governorship candidate, Sherriff Oborevwori are now said to be sharply divided as to who is responsible for the political misfortunes that have befallen the PDP in the State.

This is coming as the Federal government and anti-graft agencies beam searchlight on the these inappropriate sales and Okowa’s alleged unethical purchase of a multi-billion mansion in Houston, Texas, United States valued at N3bn as well as alleged acquisition of Franchises and properties in the United Kingdom(UK), Abuja, FCT with illicit funds reportedly diverted from the coffers of the Delta State government.

The New Diplomat checks reveal that this sharp division within the camp of Okowa/Sheriff Oborevwori which was accentuated by reported allegations by Sherrif’s allies to the effect that the fortunes of the PDP irretrievably plummeted under the poor leadership of Governor Okowa. They blame this on the Governor’s reported “greed to corner choice State assets all to himself and his immediate family, including the Delta( Asaba) International Airport inappropriately concessioned to a brief case Consortium hurriedly created by some corporate cowboys- FIDC Menzies Consortium(Arbico, Cybernetic, Asaba Airport company…, Delta Transport Services (Delta Line), multi-billion-naira event centre, Asaba, Delta State government liaison office complex in Victoria Island, Lagos, etc” while alienating crucial political actors as well as leaving the State in very deplorable state despite receipt of over N4.8 trillion in eight years from both the FAAC and Internally Generated Revenue(IGR).

Sherrif’s camp alleged that, Okowa’s mis-adventure has caused big crisis for the PDP which is now seen as a corrupt, bad, visionless party with nobody worth its salt in terms of performance, education, leadership credentials, good background still left in the PDP.

“We told the Governor to work, do something, he didn’t listen to us. We borrowed, borrowed and borrowed until we climb N850 billion debt ceiling now…Sherrif, as a lackey, errand boy of Okowa, approved the loans. He also approved all the alleged illicit sale of valuable Delta State assets like Delta State Transport Company to Lawrence(Okowa’s kinsman and key front). He also approved the concession of Asaba International Airport to Okowa’s son-in-law and cronies under the cover of a PPP arrangement and an illicit SPV hurriedly created called FIDC Menzies Consortium. Let Okowa tell the whole world how much the so-called PPP has brought to Delta State. The bitter truth is that Okowa/Sherrif sold the Asaba International Airport to Okowa’s son in-law and some fronts whose identities have been tracked under the guise of a PPP…We have all the documents and the details of all the transactions and who did what! That airport by today’s standard is valued at not less than N200Billion…There are petitions already with the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation including the Public Assets Recovery Unit Office of the AG…Okowa also lied that he didn’t sell the Delta State liaison office complex in Victoria Island hiding under the name of PPP as a guise. Let him tell Deltans who is renovating the place, breaking it down into several office spaces today, etc”

The source revealed some of properties allegedly acquired by Okowa as Vinmilan hotel and Resorts, Liberty Estate Asaba, Oko International Market, Asaba Leisure Park, Agbor Leisure Park, Premium trust Bank, etc.

These weighty allegations against PDP’s Governor Okowa, which are coming barely a few days to the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled to take place on Saturday March 18th, 2023, The New Diplomat gathered, are already under the searchlight of a team of investigators at the Assets Recovery Unit of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Top presidency sources hinted as well that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ICPC, and other anti-graft bodies operating in other jurisdictions within the Commonwealth, the Americas, the European Union, Asia and the Pacific have appropriately been reached to help collaborate in tracking illicit movement of public funds in this context.

This fresh development is coming on the heels of reports of how Okowa allegedly bought a massive mansion in Houston. Texas, United States, reportedly valued at about N3billion. Sources alleged that Okowa’s mansion, which he plans to move into shortly after May 29, 2023, with his family, stems from his resolve to relocate to the United States just like ex-Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State who relocated to the US upon completion of his governorship tenure.

The New Diplomat’s checks in the diplomatic circles reveal that Okowa might be walking a very tight rope as petitions have reportedly been forwarded to the United States Department of State, Washington DC as well as the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC by concerned Deltans in the Diaspora who allege that the funds used in purchasing the N3billion Mansion in Houston, Texas, are illicit funds allegedly stolen from the coffers of the Delta State government.

Sources further revealed that the same concerned group of Deltans in the Diaspora have similarly petitioned the United Kingdom (UK) Home office alleging that Governor Okowa and some of his fronts have reportedly acquired some Franchises (including Supermarkets) and properties in the UK using fronts with illicit funds allegedly diverted from the treasury of the Delta State government.

“We urge the UK government under this existing framework and cooperation to help investigate these grave issues and initiate steps toward ascertaining appropriate mechanisms for advancing on the matter in order to deal a dead blow on corruption in Delta State under the last eight years of Okowa’s led PDP government,” the group submitted.

All efforts to reach Governor Okowa to offer his own perspectives on the raging subject matter was not possible at the time of filing this report.

However, a few insiders close to the outgoing governor accused PDP’s governorship candidate, Sherrif Oborovweri of” bad faith by trying to blame Okowa for the woes facing the Delta State chapter of the PDP”, warning that they will soon open the can of worms if Oborovweri’s men can’t keep their mouth shut.

NEW DIPLOMAT