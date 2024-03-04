Published On: Mon, Mar 4th, 2024

Family Releases Date For Burial Of Father Of Delta State Commissioner Of Information

COMMISSIONER FATHER

LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Osuoza family of Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North LGA of  Delta State  has released the dates for the funeral ceremony of their Late Patriarch, Diokpa Patrick Longe Osuoza, father of the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza who passed on at the age of 87 years.

The confirmed dates for Pa Patrick Longe Osuoza’s burial ceremony are as stated in an invitation card made available to Urhobotoday  stated that there will be service of song on  April 18th, 2024  at his residence at Idumu-Osu quarters, Idumuje- Igboko in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State.

The  service and interment will equally take place at the aforementioned  venue on 19th April, 2024,  while reception will take hold  at Igboko Primary School, Idumuje-Igboko on the same date by 12 noon.

Finally, the outing service will hold  in April 21st  by 10.00 am at St Michael Sacred Order of The Cherubim and Seraphim Idumuje-Igboko.

All are cordially invited.

For  media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

 

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close