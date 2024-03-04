Family Releases Date For Burial Of Father Of Delta State Commissioner Of Information

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Osuoza family of Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North LGA of Delta State has released the dates for the funeral ceremony of their Late Patriarch, Diokpa Patrick Longe Osuoza, father of the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza who passed on at the age of 87 years.

The confirmed dates for Pa Patrick Longe Osuoza’s burial ceremony are as stated in an invitation card made available to Urhobotoday stated that there will be service of song on April 18th, 2024 at his residence at Idumu-Osu quarters, Idumuje- Igboko in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State.

The service and interment will equally take place at the aforementioned venue on 19th April, 2024, while reception will take hold at Igboko Primary School, Idumuje-Igboko on the same date by 12 noon.

Finally, the outing service will hold in April 21st by 10.00 am at St Michael Sacred Order of The Cherubim and Seraphim Idumuje-Igboko.

All are cordially invited.

