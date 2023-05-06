Family Petitions Delta CP, AIG Zone 5 Over Delay In Fishing Out Suspected Killers Of Their Son

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of the family of Chief Michael Okumakube of the Ovu community in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State are currently demanding justice for their slain son, Solomon.

They have petitioned the state Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Benin City, Edo State on the alleged delay to fish out the killer of their son about one month after the incident happened.

PUNCH Metro gathered that suspected assassins on March 19, 2023, between Ughelli and Agbarho in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, murdered Solomon after ordering him to transfer all the money in his bank account into a bank account suspected to belong to one of his assailants.

Solomon and two other occupants of the commercial vehicle he was travelling in were said to have been killed by the assailants.

It was further learnt that the transaction they forced Solomon to make was later traced to a private account in one of the new-generation banks.

Philip Okumakube, who spoke to journalists in Warri on Wednesday on behalf of the family, alleged that the incident which was earlier reported at Agbarho Divisional Police Headquarters and was later transferred to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ughelli Area Command, was yet to be acted upon.

“To date, nothing has been heard of any suspect being arrested by the security agents,” he lamented.

He added, “The family is using this medium to call on the Delta State Police Commissioner, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Benin City, Edo State, the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission to wade into the issue immediately, to uncover the killer of their son.”

Philip maintained that with the transfer of money made by their late son, through the new generation bank to the suspected assassins, before he was shot dead, it was supposed to be easy for the police to bring the culprits to book.

He, however, expressed worry that the matter had been lingering since March 19 when the family reported the incident to the police.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said, “The Investigating Police Officer said he did not see the family of the deceased again after the first time they came.

“If they have any details, let them go to Agbarho Police Station and speak to them so that they can work with the details.”

Punch