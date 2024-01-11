Family Cries For Help Over Disappearance Of Three-Year-Old Daughter In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chinedu Ochei family has sought the intervention of Nigerians, following the sudden disappearance of their three-year-old daughter, Chloe Chukwunonso Ochei.

Chole, who lives with her parents at No 7, Otuogwu street, Asaba, Delta State, was discovered missing on January 6, 2024. The Guardian learnt that the family reported the incident at the Asaba police station, 24 hours after her disappearance.

“Chloe left her father in the sitting room and went outside, believing her mother was outside, at about 8:00 p.m., on January 6,” Chole’s aunt, Felicity Esealuka, said.

“We always pray that our daughter comes back to us and we are appealing to the police to do everything necessary to find our daughter,” her parents pleaded.

The Guardian-Nigeria

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com