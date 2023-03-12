Fake News: Obi’s Labour Party Group Denies Endorsement Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Labour Party presidential candidate in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi’s support group in Delta State has denounced what it called the “purported” endorsement of the Deputy Senate President and the state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, saying it is fake news.

The group stated that it would never endorse a party that plunged Nigerians into darkness, hunger and mourning mood.

Support groups under a joint name, Consultative Assembly of the Delta State chapter “Obidient” Movement, had claimed they endorsed and pledged to work for the victory of Omo-Agege.

Reacting to the purported endorsement on Wednesday during a press briefing in Asaba, the Labour Party presidential council special duties chairman, Mandela Emeka, said the group would never endorse a party that hijacked the free mandate given to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and urged the people to vote against the “common enemy” of the people, the APC.

He said, “We called you because of some news making round that the OBI-DIENT family of Delta state have endorsed and is supporting the APC candidate for the gubernatorial elections. We state strongly to all supporters of the Labour Party and the general public that this is false news. We have come here to debunk such rumors that the OBI-DIENT family is supporting the APC. Let it be on record that the APC have plunged this country into darkness, the APC have put sorrow into the land and the youths of Nigeria are still sad and mourning.

“We are using the gubernatorial polls as a demonstration we should have been doing on the streets by now, to vote out APC. The gubernatorial polls will be a demonstration polls against APC. We will give a protest vote against APC. The struggle for a new Nigeria will never die. The common enemy we have is APC and we will stop at nothing to get them out of power so that we can breathe a fresh air.”

“The APC can never be friends to the OBI-DIENTs in any state and we do not have any pact with the APC,” he stated.

