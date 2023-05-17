Ex-President Jonathan Hails Warri Prophet Fufeyin For His Philanthropic Gesture

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commended founder and Head Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin for his philanthropic gestures towards promoting peace and unity in Nigeria.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who is known for his immense contributions towards humanitarian services in the country, has been at the forefront of promoting peace and unity in Nigeria.

The former President made the commendation when Fufeyin yesterday held a closed door meeting with him to discuss national issues in Bayelsa.

Viral photos trending on the internet featured the Billionaire Prophet Fufeyin, and the former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa.

The prophet also had another closed door meeting with the Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi in Abuja.

This is coming barely few days after the prophet held similar meetings with Ooni of Ife and Arthur Eze.

Dr Jonathan GCFR GCON is a Nigerian politician who served as the president of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015.

Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin a popular Nigerian Prophet.

He is the founder and Head Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

A ministry he founded on 3 April 2010, is one of the largest churches in Nigeria, with millions of attendance in it’s weekly programs.

Vanguard