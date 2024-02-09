Ex-President Buhari Mourns Passage Of Late  Asagba Of Asaba Obi Edozien

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the nation in mourning the death of His Highness Asagba of Asaba, Chief Chike Edozien, describing him as a “powerhouse of tradition, culture, and business.”

In reaction to the news of the royal father’s demise, the former president said that Delta State has indeed lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to the wellbeing of his people and the peace and progress of the country.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying: “I recall my various interactions with him as a candidate and elected president, and his unwavering commitment to the unity and prosperity of the nation has left indelible marks in my mind. His passion for the progress of the nation will continue to inspire generations.

My condolences to the Royal Court of Asaba, his family, and the government and people of Delta State.”

Tribune

