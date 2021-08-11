Ex-Delta State State House Of Assembly Member, Denis Omovie Passes On

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hon (Barr) Dennis Omovie, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly is dead.

While announcing the passage of the non sitting member in plenary today Wednesday 11th August, 2021, Speaker, Delta State House Of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori called on the house to observe 2 minutes silence in honour of the departed soul.

Omovie was the Director General Public and Private Properties in Delta State until his death.

He represented Warri South Constituency 2 at the Delta State House of Assembly from 2007 – 2019 under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The family was yet to make an official statement or reveal the cause of his death as at press time.

Details later…………