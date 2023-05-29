Ex-Delta Gov. James Ibori ‘Missing’ At Oborevwori’s Swearing In Ceremony

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Governor James Ibori on Monday was conspicuously absent at the swearing in ceremony of Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta state.

But former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and his wife Roli Nere Uduaghan were at the Stephen Keshi stadium, venue of the ceremony.

His absence has signalled his severance from the government of Sheriff Oborevwori.

Ibori’s grievances dated back from the days of campaign for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta state.

Ibori had fielded Olorogun David Edevbie, former finance commissioner and chief of staff to the immediate pass governor, Ifeanyi Okowa while Okowa fielded Oborevwori, then former Speaker of the Delta state house of assembly.

Ibori lobbied all relevant bodies and prominent Nigerians to prevail on Okowa to accept his nominee, Edevbie, but Okowa was hell-bent on Oborevwori.

Despite Ibori’s moves and all efforts, Okowa blocked his nominee and eventually Oborevwori emerged as party candidate.

During the election, Ibori fought to ensure the party lost in the state. But very unfortunately for him, the PDP won and Oborevwori emerged as governor-elect and now he has been sworn in as governor of Delta state.

Emerald