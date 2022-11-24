Ex-Commissioner Accuses Omo-Agege Of Financial ‘Recklessness’ As Delta SSG

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Delta State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Health as well as Chief of Staff, Government House, Asaba, Dr Festus Okubor, has taken a swipe at the Deputy Senate President and Delta State Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC )Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for engaging in what he called callous mudslinging of the Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, even as he described the tenure of the DSP in Delta State public service, as financially disastrous.

Dr. Okubor whose views were contained in a detailed and comprehensive write up on the recently held APC Presidential Rally/Flag Off of the governorship campaign held at the Warri township stadium and made available to the newsmen on Tuesday, November 22, also condemned Omo-Agege, the former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the leaders of APC in the State, for their deliberate and calculated attempts to peddle lies aimed at discrediting the State Governor, while misleading the people of the State.

Declaring that the latest preoccupation of those he termed “disgruntled leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State” is to discredit Governor Okowa and clothe him in the robe of a poor manager of resources who has squandered allocations to Delta State under his watch, Dr. Okubor however noted that this was a complete misrepresentation of the Delta State Governor.

According to him, “Those who know Okowa will attest to his nobility of mind. Even those currently accusing him falsely know that Governor Okowa is a man of uncommon mettle whose sandals they are not worthy to undo in saner climes as they ought to be cooling of in jail for the many crimes they committed against the state from stealing from state treasury, extorting contractors and collecting money for ghost and unexecuted projects and for mace snatching.

“Certainly, public memory is not short and the internet never forgets. Those falsely accusing the highly respected Okowa should google their names and that of the beloved Governor and they will see the infamous narratives around their names in contrasts to the nobility of spirit of the amiable Governor,” Okubor wrote.

While challenging those APC leaders peddling lies against Okowa to subject their public service stewardship to scrutiny and auditing, Dr. Okubor described Omo-Agege and leaders of APC, as “ignorant and mischievous fellows”, and revealed that Senator Omo-Agege’s period first as Commissioner, Special Duties and then Secretary to the Delta State Government, was financially disastrous for the Government and People of the State, even as he explained in great detail, Omo-Agege’s alleged treacherous and corrupt tendencies.

“He thinks the people have forgotten. Is this the man wanting to be governor? The mace incident and his recruitment as a servant of the caliphate with him, a Chief kneeling to thank Buhari, remains repulsive to his people.”

Dr. Okubor also had some harsh words for former Edo State Governor and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He wrote this: “As for Adams Oshiomhole, he left Edo State in massive debt and destroyed the entire fabric of government. Governor Obaseki is still working to fix the catastrophe that Oshiomhole turned Edo State into. How he ran down the APC and embarrassed the nation before he was disgraced out of office is still fresh in our memory.

“Are these the men who should call out Governor Okowa on account of probity? Not at all. They lack what it takes,” Okubor explained and called on the general public, especially Deltans, to discountenance the ranting of Agege and Oshiomhole, noting that “They are raving in frustration as they are bound to have their day in the court of public morality,” he stated.

The former Delta State Government Chief of Staff, who is now a prominent chieftain of the PDP, also pointed out that the ongoing smear campaign against Governor Okowa, emerged from the “incoherent story by attention seeking Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, that President Muhammadu Buhari released monies accruing to Niger Delta States for the 13% deductions from derivation funds and that the infrastructural achievements of his government were made possible by the money President Buhari paid.