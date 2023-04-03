Ex-Buhari’s Media Aide Onochie Tackles Omo-Agege Over Suspension From APC

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Former President Buhari Media Aide and Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, has faulted her alleged suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State.

Recall that her ward executives suspended her for alleged anti-party activities, saying she failed to deliver her polling unit and ward during the presidential/National Assembly and governorship/state assemblies elections.

Following a review of her conduct during the just concluded general elections, executive members of the party in Onicha-Olona, Ward 4 in Aniocha North approved her suspension from the party.

But yesterday, she took a swipe at the deputy Senate president and governorship candidate of the party in the state Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

In a post on her Facebook, she said, “Hating a people who have not hurt you in any way because of their ethnicity, religion or for coming from an area with the state capital, comes with consequences.

“Being greedy, self-centered, egocentric, selfish and the most stupid person on earth, do come with consequences.

“Being arrogant, high-sounding, boastful and looking down on everyone, also has its own consequences

“Biting the fingers that held the ladder for you to climb and betraying those who trusted you, have consequences.

“From Chief Great Ogboru to President Muhammadu Buhari; from President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; from Dr. Otive Igbuzor to Chief Orubebe; from Cairo Ojougbo to Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Prof. Pat. Utomi to Daniel Bwalla, etc.

“From the people of Anioma, Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and shamefully, the Urhobo nation too, from the Presidential Villa to the National Assembly, the betrayal is colossal. There are consequences.

“Underpaying your staff, not paying some of your staff at all, hijacking for yourself alone, the commonwealth of ex-militants who are struggling to find some meaning for their lives, have consequences.

“Excluding real APC leaders and installing touts and hoodlums as APC leaders across the state, has its consequences,” Onochie said.

She continued, “Refusing to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, nor using his image, had its own consequences. You quickly added Asiwaju’s image at your deserted campaign office in Asaba, after Asiwaju won the presidential election. We noticed. We were not born yesterday.

“Being a closet Obidient without the Labour candidate’s knowledge, ensured you were used and dumped as they went about, removing your posters with Obi’s image across the state. Consequences.

“You put your faith in a leprous mentally deranged tout and native doctor, instead of building bridges. He built you a castle in the air, which came tumbling down with the wind.”

The post also reads: “There are 25 local government areas in your state, 6 Local Govt Areas in your Senatorial District, You “won” 2 Local Government Areas, You rustled 2 Local Government Areas, 4/2, But it’s my fault you failed…

“The holy books say, we reap what we sow. If you sow weevil infested seeds everywhere, you only have yourself to blame at harvest time. May the spirit of Uba Keshi (a man you used but couldn’t pay him a decent wage to get medical help) haunt you until you learn to respect and appreciate people. Amen.”

