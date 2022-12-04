Ese Gam Beats Akpofure, Three Others To Emerge New UPU President-General (NEW EXCO LIST)
LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief(Bar) Ese Gam has emerged as the newly elected President General of Urhobo Progress Union.
He polled 250 votes to beat Chief Akpofure and three others in the just concluded election at the Urhobo Progress Union National House, Uvwiamughe-Agbarho, Delta State.
Chief Sam hails from Eku,a sub-Clan of Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.
See the full list of the new Executive who were elected;
- Barr. Ese Gam Owe: President General
- Barr. Isaac Itebu: 1st Deputy President General
- Chief Abel Opuidi: 2nd Deputy President General
- Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi: 3rd Deputy President General
- Barr. David Esiekpe: National Secretary
- Chief Mrs. Eunice Okoh: National Treasurer
- Chief Simeon Asite: National Financial Secretary
- Chief Felibens Edeheri Okoro: National Assistant secretary
- Chief Luke Djebah: National Publicity Secretary
- Chief Josephine Oduaran: National Assistant publicity Secretary
- Chief Samson Gordons Okomitie: National Assistant Financial Secretary
- Chief Barr. Emmanuel Omovie: National Legal Adviser
- Barr. Andrew Ubido: National Assistant Legal Adviser
- Chief Augustine Ogheneovo Atiti: National Auditor