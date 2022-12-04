Ese Gam Beats Akpofure, Three Others To Emerge New UPU President-General (NEW EXCO LIST)

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief(Bar) Ese Gam has emerged as the newly elected President General of Urhobo Progress Union.

He polled 250 votes to beat Chief Akpofure and three others in the just concluded election at the Urhobo Progress Union National House, Uvwiamughe-Agbarho, Delta State.

Chief Sam hails from Eku,a sub-Clan of Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

See the full list of the new Executive who were elected;