Elumelu In As Tribunal Nullifies  LP’s Okolie’s Election As  House Of Rep Member

LAGOS JULY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY0-The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State has declared Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 2023 House of Representatives election for Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency.

The tribunal, in a judgement on Monday, nullified the declaration of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ngozi Okolie, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of that election.

The tribunal held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the Labour Party since he was not a member of the party as of May 28, 2022, when the party’s primary was held.

It therefore declared the runner-up in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly, Ndudi Elumelu of the PDP as the winner.

Elumelu, the Minority Leader of the 9th House of Representatives, had filed his petition, praying for the tribunal to disqualify Okolie, who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Channelstv