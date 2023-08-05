Elevator Crash: Police Confirm Arrest Of Three Over Dr Diaso’s Death

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Lagos Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three persons in connection to the death of Dr Vware Diaso at the State General Hospital.

Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Hundeyin, who did not mention the identities of the suspects, said the police had begun investigation into the case.

DAILY POST reports that a faulty elevator at the General Hospital, Odan, area of Lagos, claimed the life of Dr. Vware Diaso, a medical doctor working at the facility on Wednesday.

The deceased, a graduate of Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State, was undergoing her mandatory one year internship programme at the hospital and had less than two weeks to complete the programme before the tragic incident.

It was reported that the hospital elevator that killed the late doctor crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor.

Daily Post