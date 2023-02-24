Election: IGP Deploys Four Commissioners Of Police To  Delta, Urges Residents To Be Law Abiding

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In view of the forthcoming elections which is slated to hold on 25/02/2023 and 11/03/2023, where the Nigerian public will exercise their right, the Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Baba Usman has deployed four Commissioners of police to the State for the Election,.

The deployed Commissioner of Police are; CP John Babangida posted as election CP Delta State Command, CP Mamman U. Sanda to Delta North, CP Zachariah Fera to Delta South, and CP Adebola Hamzat to Delta central.

A press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com explained that the command in synergy with other sister agencies has deployed massively personnel across the state to all polling units, RACs, collation centers, and INEC offices to ensure a hitch and also protect the electorates and INEC officials.

The statement added that Marine Police have equally been deployed to the water ways to ensure that that area too is peaceful during the election.

The statement further explained that there will be restriction of vehicular movement from 0000hours to 1800 hours on 25/02/2023 and 11/03/2023, adding that only officials on emergency and essential duties which includes accredited election monitors and observers, will be allowed passage during this time.

“While regretting the inconveniences this will cause, members of the public are therefore advised to adhere to this instruction as anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law. The ban on VIP escorts during the election still stands. They are therefore advised not to move with their security details on Election Day, and any officer found wanting will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly.

“The CP Election Delta Command also advises all non-state actors (vigilante, anti-cult volunteers, hunters etc.) that they will not be playing any role whatsoever during the elections, so they are to steer clear of the polling units and the entire election process, as any of them found meddling in the election process will be decisively dealt with.

“While wishing residents in the State a hitch free elections wishes to state that the success of this election, to a large extent, lies on how the electorate conduct themselves in accordance with all the extant laws, he therefore urge all residents to be law abiding, and rest assured that the Command will not compromise in carrying out its primary responsibility of ensuring the protection of life and property, as well as preservation of public tranquillity before, during, and after the elections.

“The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation during the election exercise:

CONTROL ROOM NUMBERS 08036684974, 08125958005 and 09053872287,” the statement read.