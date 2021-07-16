Efe Ajagba To Fight Next Opponent Who Is Undefeated In 18 Pro Career Fights

Share This























LAGOS JULY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Efe Ajagba boxing prowess will be put to test again on the 24th of July at the T Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nevada United States as he continues his impressive start to a professional boxing career.

Since he dumped the headgear and moved to the professional rank after the 2016 Olympics, Ajagba has raked up 15 victories, no defeat with 12 of them coming via knockout.

Efe last fight was in Tusla in April where he decision Brian Howard with devastating knock out summarises how great his professional career has been

The Ughelli born will face another undefeated customer in Frank Sanchez.

The fight was originally scheduled to be the co-main fight in the Fury-Wilder Trilogy but due to the fact Fury tested positive to COVID-19, the fight has become the main event as both boxers will be the main attraction on the fight night.

Frank Sanchez: The Undefeated Boxer

Frank Sanchez was born in Guantanamo in Cuba on July 18, 1992. He stands 6ft 4ins tall (1.93m) and has a reach of 78ins (1.98m).

He has a perfect professional record of 18-0 with 13 of those victories coming through knockout. He is presently the WBC continental World Heavyweight Champion of the Americas.

He is nicknamed “The Cuban Flash” for his great speed, technical skills and ability to finish his opponent with fury.

He is currently ranked number 6 by the WBO, number 13 by the WBC and 14 by the WBA.

His last fight was in May in Texas against Nagy Aguilera on the Cano vs Saunders understand, he won in round 6 via a technical decision.

Ajagba Chances

Efe Ajagba is faced with one of the biggest fights of his career as a victory will put him higher in ranking and closer to a world title shot.

He has a longer reach, taller a year younger than Sanchez, this gives him a bit of a slight edge. No true boxing fan will however rule out Sanchez as the Cuban is a bag full of tricks.

The fight could go either way and the night is expected to be a fight to remember for boxing fans as both boxers have what it takes to thrill and kill.

Time And How To Watch :

The Nigerian audience can watch Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez on the regular pay Tv channel on the 25th of July, 2021.

Both fighters are expected to step on the ring between 4 am and 5 am Nigeria time.

At Stake :

Both fighters will be putting their unbeaten record at stake and beyond pride, both fighters will looking forward to a perfect night where a clean job by either side will push the winner up in ranking.

The ultimate aim of getting a shot at the World title may be realised on the night by the winner, whereas the loser might have to start climbing the ladder to the top all over.

The outcome of the fight is scintillating and fascinating, we can’t wait for the 24th of July, 2021 to see where the pendulum will swing.